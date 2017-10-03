Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, after Dow closes 152 points up on Monday

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Tuesday, with the positive trading streak for the fourth quarter set to continue, after Wall Street finished on a strong note in the previous session.
While this positive trading sentiment is set to continue, domestic and political news, however, are set to keep investors on edge.
One of the key stories set to dominate talk Tuesday is that of Sunday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers at a country music festival. The incident has been categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Elsewhere, eyes will be on U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he is set to travel to Puerto Rico, in light of the recent havoc inflicted on the Caribbean island by Hurricane Maria.
The natural disaster wiped out the power grid, while 88 percent of the cellphone sites in Puerto Rico still have no service and less than half of the nation's residents have access to running water, according to Reuters.
In commodities, oil prices showed signs of being under pressure during early market trade, as global supply glut concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment. At 5.55 a.m. ET, U.S. crude fell slightly, trading around $50.46 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $55.91.
In earnings, Lennar, and Paychex are set to report their latest financial figures.
In stocks news, investors are to keep an eye on the latest moves in defense and gun company stocks, following the massacre in Las Vegas, and Procter & Gamble is set to hold a webcast to answer shareholder questions.
Overseas, European stocks were trading relatively flat in market trade, while markets in Asia closed on a mixed note after the Reserve Bank of Australia chose to keep its rates unchanged Tuesday.