Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, after Dow closes 152 points up on Monday

While this positive trading sentiment is set to continue, domestic and political news, however, are set to keep investors on edge.

One of the key stories set to dominate talk Tuesday is that of Sunday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers at a country music festival. The incident has been categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Elsewhere, eyes will be on U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he is set to travel to Puerto Rico, in light of the recent havoc inflicted on the Caribbean island by Hurricane Maria.

The natural disaster wiped out the power grid, while 88 percent of the cellphone sites in Puerto Rico still have no service and less than half of the nation's residents have access to running water, according to Reuters.

In commodities, oil prices showed signs of being under pressure during early market trade, as global supply glut concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment. At 5.55 a.m. ET, U.S. crude fell slightly, trading around $50.46 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $55.91.