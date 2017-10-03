Billionaire Warren Buffett: Current corporate tax rate is not hurting our businesses

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday the U.S. corporate tax rate is not hurting our businesses.

"Well if I haven't lost all my friends by now, I'll finish it off. We have a lot of businesses ... I don't think any of them are non-competitive in the world because of the corporate tax rate," said Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

"I do think some of the arguments, I think some people may find their nose growing a bit after they make them," he said in an interview on "Squawk Box."

Buffett said, however, that he hopes the corporate tax rate is lowered. "I would like it in the sense that it would be good for a million shareholders of Berkshire in terms of their returns."

The GOP unveiled the blueprint for their tax plan last week, which would lower the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. It would also bring down the rate for so-called pass-through businesses to 25 percent; currently, they are taxed under the individual code.

The framework was crafted by six officials: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch.

President Donald Trump said his tax plan was aimed at helping American workers, creating jobs and making the tax code simpler and fairer. Still, the plan was met with some skepticism about how it would all be paid for.

Cohn told CNBC the proposed tax cuts will be paid for entirely through economic growth and would not increase the budget deficit.