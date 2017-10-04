Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit down after Tuesday's gains put the Dow industrial average's winning streak at 5 sessions. We get private sector job data before the opening bell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is down from its recent highs and stands now at 2.30 percent.

EURO TAX WARS

-The European Union has ordered Amazon to pay $300 million back to Luxembourg after the EU ruled that country gave the company an "illegal tax advantage."

-And the EU is taking Ireland to court in hopes of forcing it to collect $15.3 billion in taxes from Apple.