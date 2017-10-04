Wall Street is busy tallying up the big windfall it will get from the Trump tax plan

In real terms, Snider estimates that 2018 earnings for S&P 500 companies will get a 12 percent lift so long as Congress goes along with the administration's proposal, even though it's likely to increase the budget deficit at least in the near term. Bank of America Merrill Lynch also released an estimate this week, figuring that the new rate would boost earnings by about 11 percent in 2018.

"A major impediment to the adoption of this plan is that the potential deficit increase may be above what the Senate and House are willing to accept," Snider wrote.

Trump and other White House officials say they will negotiate other parts of the proposal but not the 20 percent rate.

So assuming the 20 percent rate goes through, Snider said that will have multiple benefits: In addition to the basic earnings boost, that would raise the multiple at which the market is expected to trade and in turn boost the S&P 500 to 2,650, about a 5 percent lift from its current level. (Goldman has been pessimistic about big market gains, with the firm's current forecast indicating that the index actually will fall more than 5 percent by the end of 2017.)

Goldman also believes the plan will offer a boost of 0.2 percentage points to the economy in 2018.

"Economic theory would also suggest that competition should eventually lead firms to

pass through some benefits of tax reform to customers in the form of lower prices," Snider said. "This would reduce the boost to earnings from a tax cut but would likely take time to occur."