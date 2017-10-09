With a move to Arkansas, more money comes at a price 1 Hour Ago | 03:56

Cyndi and Cameron Dieterich never imagined they'd be spending the bulk of their newlywed years in Cave Springs, Arkansas.

Yet that's exactly what happened.

It all started with a job offer.

Cyndi, 36, was working in Seattle for The Wine Group, one of the world's largest wine producers, when an executive in the company called to offer her a promotion.

A sales director position had opened up, servicing The Wine Group's biggest buyer, Wal-Mart.

The position came with a big title change and a raise, but there was a catch: The job was in northwest Arkansas, where Wal-Mart is headquartered.

"He said to me, 'I'm pretty sure I know the answer to the question, and I think it's going to be no,'" she recalled.

But for Cyndi and Cameron, 37, the decision wasn't so obvious.