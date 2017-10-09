Goldman: 65 percent chance that tax reform gets through

Even amid the latest salvo in the Twitter wars between President Donald Trump and Congress, Wall Street is optimistic that the fighting factions can find their way to tax reform.

Goldman Sachs is currently assigning a 65 percent chance that the multiple sides in the tax debate can come to some kind of agreement in 2018. If so, that would push the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 hitting 2,610, or roughly 2.5 percent from Monday's opening level, according to the firm's analysis.

That's not a lot of impact, though it could be argued that much of the 2017 rally, which has pushed the index up nearly 14 percent, has been pricing in tax reform. David Kostin, Goldman's chief investment strategist, said tax reform's progress will outweigh a muted earnings season to push stocks higher.

Goldman has an otherwise muted forecast for the market. The firm expects the S&P 500 to close 2017 at 2,400, which would represent a 6.3 percent slide from the current level.

But Goldman is not the only firm looking for a deal.

Nomura economist Lewis Alexander said he expects tax cuts to pass "in early 2018." However, that will probably be part of a less ambitious measure than the sweeping reform that Trump and congressional Republicans had promised.