Front-runners to replace Yellen have too much Wall Street in their past

"It is unlikely that someone with strong ties to Wall Street banking would be a staunch advocate of the necessary role the Federal Reserve has in supervising and regulating the banking system."

While investment bankers certainly have knowledge of how real-world financial markets operate, they lack the scholarly understanding of the larger picture of how those markets interact with monetary policy and connect Wall Street to the real economy. Such an understanding is an essential part of any central banker's skill set and — as was seen during Ben Bernanke's tenure — vital to steer the economy through major crises. The majority of the FOMC, including the chair, must continue to consist of professional economists who have the training, competence and expertise to implement monetary policy.

A major part of the Trump agenda is a comprehensive rolling back of regulations, including those that were put in place in the aftermath of the housing collapse. In a recent speech, Yellen herself warned of the consequences of forgetting the lessons of the financial crisis that led to the Great Recession. It is unlikely that someone with strong ties to Wall Street banking would be a staunch advocate of the necessary role the Federal Reserve has in supervising and regulating the banking system. This could open monetary policy to special interests that conflict with their regulatory function, leaving us vulnerable to another collapse in the financial system.

While Powell and Warsh are undoubtedly the top contenders for Fed chairman, the names of several professional economists have also been discussed. These include John Taylor , a highly regarded Stanford economist; Glenn Hubbard, dean of Columbia's business school and former chair of the White House CEA; and Marvin Goodfriend at Carnegie Mellon. Any of these economists would make superior choices, and their conservative perspectives would fit into typical Republican administrations.

However, it is questionable whether their hawkish view on price stability would conflict with Trump's desire to keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future. At best, they may only make the list to fill one of the other vacant seats on the FOMC.