And then there were two: Powell, Warsh at front of Fed chair race

The contest for who will become the next head of the Federal Reserve appears to be coming down to two pretty different choices.

In recent days, market participants have become more focused on former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell. While Warsh has long been considered a front-runner to head the central bank, Powell has emerged only lately as a compromise candidate who may just get the nod.

Fed-watchers are keeping a close eye on PredictIt, a predictions market site that is seeking to handicap who will take the reins when current Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February.

President Donald Trump has indicated he will make a decision in a few weeks. He has met with both Powell and Warsh, as well as Yellen and Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic advisor.

As of Tuesday morning, PredictIt puts Powell in the lead, with a 40 percent chance, while Warsh had a 30 percent likelihood. However, the market is thinly traded and volatile, as all four of the candidates have been in the lead at one point or another.

There are similarities between the two — both likely would favor at least a bit of a looser hand regarding banking regulations and might not be so quick as the Yellen/Ben Bernanke Fed to intervene when the stock market tumbles.

However, there are also considerable differences, particularly in what would trigger interest rate moves and how the Fed proceeds with reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which mostly contains bonds it bought to stimulate the economy during and after the financial crisis.

Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI in Washington, D.C., also sees Powell and Warsh as the leaders of a pack that once included more than half a dozen candidates. To sort them out, he compiled a scorecard of how either might be expected to lead the Fed given the chance.

A few highlights: