    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Containers of Tide detergent on grocery store shelves.
    Richard Levine | Corbis | Getty Images
    Containers of Tide detergent on grocery store shelves.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Monday's flat close. Investors may spend much of the day focusing on Fed speeches. Small business optimism fell in September.

    -Honeywell has just announced it will split off two of its businesses into separate publicly traded companies.

    P&G PROXY

    -Activist investor Nelson Peltz's war to get a seat on the Procter & Gamble board will end today with the final shareholder vote results. Either way, this has been the most expensive proxy battle ever.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...