Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's flat close. Investors may spend much of the day focusing on Fed speeches. Small business optimism fell in September.

-Honeywell has just announced it will split off two of its businesses into separate publicly traded companies.

P&G PROXY

-Activist investor Nelson Peltz's war to get a seat on the Procter & Gamble board will end today with the final shareholder vote results. Either way, this has been the most expensive proxy battle ever.