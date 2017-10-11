As Catalonia pulls back from the brink, here's what happens next

Catalonia stopped short of making a unilateral declaration of independence Tuesday, putting the ball back in the Spanish government's court as to what will happen next, effectively meaning that the crisis has been stalled rather than resolved, strategists noted.

In a widely-anticipated speech, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont told the regional parliament that the people of Catalonia had won the right to independence following the symbolic referendum vote on October 1.

However, he asked the regional parliament to suspend the majority "yes" vote in favor of independence and called for dialogue with the Spanish government, adding that the current relationship between Catalonia and the Spanish government was unsustainable.

The Spanish parliament is now expected to discuss the Catalonia crisis on Wednesday afternoon and there is speculation over how it will respond to Puigdemont's call for dialogue, having previously said it would only talk when the Catalan government adhered to the rule of law and order.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has not made a public statement following Puigdemont's address, but Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria responded to the separatist leader's statement by saying that "neither Mr. Puigdemont nor anybody else can claim... to impose mediation. Any dialogue between democrats has to take place within the law."

Rajoy is expected to address parliament Wednesday afternoon, an address that will be closely watched to see how he and the Spanish government will respond to Catalonia.

Following the unofficial independence referendum on October 1, in which 90 percent of Catalans voted for independence for Spain, although turnout was low, tensions have risen between the national and regional governments and several large Catalan businesses have said they would relocate out of Catalonia in the face of uncertainty.