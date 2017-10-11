Dow coming off record close as un-October-like month rolls on

President Trump will sell a new message for tax reform in Pennsylvania tonight. He is expected to talk imposing a one-time low tax on money parked overseas and argue the average American family will get a pay raise. (CNBC)



The U.S. is set to request new NAFTA rules which would lay out stricter standards in order for manufactured goods to be treated as duty free, sources told CNBC. The sources said the U.S. wants 85 percent of content to come from the U.S., Mexico and Canada.



Wildfires raging across Northern California's wine country have killed 15 people, left about 150 missing and destroyed 1,500 homes, wineries, and other structures, officials said. The flames have blackened more than 115,000 acres since fires broke out Sunday. (Reuters)



President Trump has asked Congress for a loan of $4.9 billion to help the cash-strapped Puerto Rican government pay urgent bills as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, an administration official said. (Reuters)

The U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force late on Tuesday amid high tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, South Korea's military said. (Reuters)

Hillary Clinton said she is "shocked and appalled" by sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie mogul-Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein. Clinton did not say whether her campaign would donate contributions she had received from Weinstein. (CNBC)



Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said the government has agreed to formally ask regional authorities in Catalonia whether it had declared independence or not, after an ambiguous statement from Catalan President Carles Puigdement. (CNBC)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) says it will invest more than $15 billion over the next three years into a global research and development program to increase collaboration and develop new technologies. (CNBC)

Equifax's (EFX) massive data breach compromised driver's license data for about 10.9 million Americans, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ola, Uber's fiercest rival in India, has raised $1.1 billion from investors including Chinese internet giant Tencent and Japan's SoftBank. The funding will give the ride-hailing service firepower to continue fighting Uber in one of the world's largest mobile markets. (CNBC)

Dow Jones Newswires sent several fake headlines shortly after the market opened for trading Tuesday because of a "technical error." The headlines included one that said Google was acquiring Apple for $9 billion. (CNBC)