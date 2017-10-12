Could your important financial documents weather an emergency?

The wildfires currently ravaging California have killed at least 23 people and destroyed more than 3,500 homes and commercial buildings.

They're the latest in a string of devastating disasters this year. During the first nine months of 2017, the U.S. experienced 15 different "billion-dollar" weather and climate events, according to a report from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. Those include hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and spring tornado outbreaks in the Midwest and South, among others. (See graphic below.)

Experts say such disasters underscore the need to have a plan to safeguard critical personal and financial documents.

Think of your preparation in two parts: Safeguarding original documents and creating digital copies that can be accessed from anywhere, said Leonard Wright, a certified public accountant. He's also a co-author of "Disasters and Financial Planning," a free digital consumer guide from the American Institute of CPAs, the American Red Cross and the National Endowment for Education.