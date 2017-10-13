Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Thursday's modest losses. We get more key bank earnings today and data on consumer inflation and business inventories.

-Bank of America just reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

OBAMACARE

-President Trump has decided to end federal subsidy payments to health insurance companies that help them make up for losses they take from participating in Obamacare. Democrats are loudly protesting the move. This comes hours after the president signed an executive order allowing insurers to once again sell bare bones health plans with fewer required benefits.