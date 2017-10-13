Futures point to a slightly higher open as investors gear up for BofA, Wells Fargo earnings

Looking to data, at 8:30 a.m. ET the consumer price index (CPI) data and retail sales are set to be released. Later on in the day, businesses inventories and consumer sentiment are set to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

Following the latest minutes publication of the Federal Open Market Committee's September meeting, a whole slew of officials from the U.S. central bank are set to deliver remarks Friday. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is expected to talk at the Boston Fed's 61st Economic Conference "Are Rules Made to be Broken? Discretion and Monetary Policy."

Sticking with Boston, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the 2017 CFA Institute's Fixed Income Management Conference. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to participate in a discussion at the 7th Annual Wisconsin Summit on Financial Literacy.

Finally, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will join other leading central bankers to deliver remarks on the economy and monetary policy at the 32nd Annual G30 International Banking Seminar in Washington on Sunday. A conversation that should keep investors talking Monday.

Elsewhere, shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order related to health care Thursday, the administration announced that it would stop making crucial payment to insurers who sell Obamacare health plans.