    Futures point to a slightly higher open as investors gear up for BofA, Wells Fargo earnings

    • CPI data, retail sales, businesses inventories and consumer sentiment data are all set to be released during the trading day
    • A number of leading members from the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to deliver remarks on Friday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Friday, as investors turned their attention to a number of Fed speeches and corporate earnings reports.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 13 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1 point and 3.5 points, respectively.

    Major earnings are set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street on Friday, as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial Services Group and J. B. Hunt Transport Services get ready to post their latest financial figures.

    Stan Honda | AFP | Getty Images

    Looking to data, at 8:30 a.m. ET the consumer price index (CPI) data and retail sales are set to be released. Later on in the day, businesses inventories and consumer sentiment are set to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

    Following the latest minutes publication of the Federal Open Market Committee's September meeting, a whole slew of officials from the U.S. central bank are set to deliver remarks Friday. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is expected to talk at the Boston Fed's 61st Economic Conference "Are Rules Made to be Broken? Discretion and Monetary Policy."

    Sticking with Boston, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the 2017 CFA Institute's Fixed Income Management Conference. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to participate in a discussion at the 7th Annual Wisconsin Summit on Financial Literacy.

    Finally, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will join other leading central bankers to deliver remarks on the economy and monetary policy at the 32nd Annual G30 International Banking Seminar in Washington on Sunday. A conversation that should keep investors talking Monday.

    Elsewhere, shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order related to health care Thursday, the administration announced that it would stop making crucial payment to insurers who sell Obamacare health plans.

    In commodities, crude prices rose in morning trade, with sentiment boosted by news that U.S. crude production and inventories had recently dropped.

    At 6:14 a.m. ET, U.S. crude traded just around $51.51 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $57.42.

    Overseas, European stocks were posting minor gains in early market trade, while markets in Asia closed mostly higher.

    —CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report

