As controversies over foreign involvement in politics widen, greater government oversight could be in the cards for companies like Facebook, Danielle Kayembe, founder and CEO of Greyfire Advisory, told CNBC recently.

Facebook has shared about 3,000 ads bought by Russia-linked groups with the congressional committees investigating the Russian influence on the 2016 election.

Google has also discovered that Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on its platforms, while Twitter sold more than $270,000 of ads to Russia-linked accounts.

Asked about the possibility of greater government oversight for these companies, Kayembe said, "I think there's absolutely a risk of that."

When these platforms are "weaponized," "the government is forced to take a stand and show that they've taken tangible steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," she told CNBC's "Power Lunch."