Macy's readies to open its doors early again on Thanksgiving

Macy's is preparing for another early kick off to Black Friday shopping on Turkey Day.

BestBlackFriday.com, which tracks retailers' holiday deals and hours, has received confirmation from six U.S. shopping centers that their Macy's locations will open at 5 p.m. Thursday. That compares to a 5 p.m. start last year, and 6 p.m. in both 2014 and 2015.

A representative from Macy's didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Thus far, no other major retailers have publicly announced their holiday hours. In tune with last year, Macy's would be one of the first.

It's been a trend within the retail industry to stay open for longer around the holidays, as physical stores face stiffer competition from the 24/7 business that is Amazon.com.

Though, the topic remains fairly controversial, with "Boycott Shopping on Thanksgiving Day" groups gaining a following on Facebook.

The so-called creep from Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when department store chain Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011, and Target in 2012. Macy's opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2013, at 8 p.m. J.C. Penney and Kohl's, among others, quickly followed suit.

To be sure, there remains a slew of companies unwilling to budge and promising to give employees, and shoppers, that Thursday off. In 2017, that list of retailers staying closed on Turkey Day already includes names like TJ Maxx, H&M, Home Depot and Costco.

Just last week, mall owner CBL Properties announced it would again keep more than 60 of its malls and open-air centers dark on Thanksgiving, sticking with a decision the landlord made two years ago. A department store chain like Macy's, though, which typically has an exterior-facing entrance on retail properties, has the option to remain open. And that's exactly what it's doing this year.

The following six shopping centers confirmed Macy's Thanksgiving hours to BestBlackFriday.com via phone and email:

South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Westside Pavilion in Los Angeles, California: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday