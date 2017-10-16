Cramer Remix: The one theme dominating this market’s hottest stocks   

Wherever CNBC's Jim Cramer looks, the most pervasive trait in the stock market's best performers is the cloud.

"If you were going to dream up the ideal stock for this particular environment, you'd want it to be an artificial-intelligence-based cloud company that can help further e-commerce, particularly in payments, while delivering a product the last mile to a house that's being rebuilt in Texas or Florida," the "Mad Money" host said.

When he reviewed the market's best stock charts over the weekend, Cramer found that, from Red Hat to Nvidia, every top-performing stock has some ties to the cloud, whether it be through the main part of its business, products that enable cloud connection or segments that use the cloud to further business.

And while other sectors like defense and industrials are running hot, Cramer said that there's one trend that really matters.

"Those are all minor chords. It's this: When you look at the hottest stocks in this environment, the major theme is the cloud. Everything else pales in comparison," he said.