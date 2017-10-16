Buy the Dow index on any dips, technical trader says

Investors who listened to analysts in early 2017, and again in July 2017, and exited the Dow because it was seen as too high, have missed out on some impressive gains.

The market observers who got it wrong both times in 2017 are now even more frightened of index heights and continue to warn of a crash in the Dow. The technical analysis of the market does not support their fears.

The Dow is in a strong uptrend, but it moves in well-defined trading bands. The technical support level is the previous resistance level near 21,000. The 21,000 level was a significant resistance level.

The short-term rebound target from that level with the upside target of 21,600 has been achieved. In the longer term, the Dow has target near 23,700. These targets are calculated using chart pattern analysis.