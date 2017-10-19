Japanese start-up taps into space boom with an Airbnb service for satellites

TOKYO —The small satellite revolution sparked by Elon Musk and others has created a need for more viable options for sending massive amounts of data back to Earth.

An industry now estimated at $260.5 billion, this niche satellite market is set for more rapid growth as SpaceX, Boeing and Oneweb all plan huge constellations. Thousands of cube- and microsatellite launches are also scheduled over the next six years. Recognizing the trend, a Japanese start-up called Infostellar has plans to disrupt the status quo.

Infostellar is an Airbnb for satellite antennas. It has a platform that enables antenna sharing among satellite operators to improve communication for satellites and spacecrafts. The idea is is to monetize unused inventory when it's lying idle. That is key, since a single antenna only has a 40-minute conversation window with a non-geostationary — low-Earth orbit — satellite per day.