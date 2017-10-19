OK, Amazon, here are some cities you should consider calling 'home'

Here are the cities that match Amazon's wish list for its second headquarters 6:07 PM ET Thu, 7 Sept 2017 | 01:09

Amazon is wrapping up what amounts to a contest with a multibillion-dollar prize for the North American city that becomes the site of the online retailer's second headquarters.

Based on the response, the company will have a tough time making a decision, and CNBC wants to help.

To get the bidding started last month, Amazon promised to invest more than $5 billion and hire 50,000 people its new headquarters, which it says will rival its sprawling Seattle campus in size and scope. In return, state and city governments are expected to offer generous tax benefits and other incentives.

The result has been a flood of pitches from across the country, from big cities such as New York and Chicago to small regions such as Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. More than 100 cities and counties have expressed interest.

Those proposals, due Thursday, sought to highlight each city's strengths, based on the wish list the company created to help it find the perfect spot for its new campus.

The list included a population of more than 1 million people, an international airport, mass transit, quality higher education, an educated workforce and a solid business climate.

So, to help the world's largest e-commerce company narrow down its search, CNBC looked at some of the key criteria the online retailer laid out in its pitch to cities and states.



To measure how prospective cities stack up, we started with at the list of cities with at least 1 million people and then ranked them in five categories: local airport traffic, mass transit ridership, the number of accredited higher educational institutions, the share of the workforce with at least a college degree and the pace of job growth over the last 12 months.