Dow falls 84 points as stocks pull back from record highs

U.S. equities opened lower on Thursday following a record-setting session in which the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 23,000 for the first time.

The Dow pulled back 84 points at the open. Shares of Nike declined 0.5 percent in early trade after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Tech giant Apple saw its stock decline 2 percent, amid reports of lower iPhone 8 orders.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, with information technology leading decliners. Shares of Philip Morris fell nearly 4 percent and were among the worst performers on the index after posting weaker-than-expected earnings.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.8 percent. Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet, Netflix and Amazon all fell more than 1 percent.