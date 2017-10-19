Dow falls 84 points as stocks pull back from record highs

The three major indexes posted record closing highs on Wednesday. The Dow rallied 160 points on a sharp move higher from IBM to finish above 23,000.
"We've had some strong markets lately in part because of fundamentals and in part because of" fiscal policy hopes, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "You have a market that's been making new highs ... and now investors are saying its time for some profit-taking."
U.S. stock futures fell Thursday before the open, with Dow futures briefly pulling back more than 100 points, as they followed European equities lower.
The major European stock indexes fell after the Spanish government suspended Catalonia's autonomy after regional leader Carles Puigdemont failed to drop a bid for independence.
The Spanish Ibex 35 index fell 0.9 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB declined 1.3 percent. The French CAC 40 and the Germany's Dax pulled back 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
"The biggest risk with the Spain situation is a contagion to Italy," said Larry McDonald, head of the U.S. macro strategies at ACG Analytics and editor of The Bear Traps Report. "If you're a separatist in Italy, this will empower you."
Wall Street also continued to digest corporate earnings reports.
EBay reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue along with earnings per share that met expectations. However, the company reported mixed guidance for the fourth quarter, sending the stock down 4.1 percent.
Insurance giant Travelers posted quarterly earnings per share that easily beat Wall Street expectations. United Continental also reported a better-than-expected profit.
This earnings season is off to a good start, with approximately 80 percent of S&P 500 components having beaten on the bottom line and more than 70 surpassing top-line estimates.
"So far so good, but I think it's too early to declare victory," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "We haven't heard from a lot of companies yet. We haven't even heard from a lot of sectors yet."