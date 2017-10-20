Cramer's game plan: In the year's biggest earnings week, don't chase stocks   

CNBC's Jim Cramer is expecting big things for next week's earnings reports.

"We are coming in hot going into the biggest earnings week of the year, and the stakes have been ratcheted up so dramatically that we better get some darned good numbers from these companies," the "Mad Money" host said.

After General Electric issued a dismal earnings report and its stock's losses were reversed by frank, hard-line talk from its new CEO, John Flannery, Cramer was encouraged by the market's action.

"I always feel emboldened when we get a real doozy of an earnings report like we did from General Electric and the stock in question comes out the other side unscathed," Cramer said.

With that in mind, and with Washington hiking expectations around tax reform, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll keep an eye on during a busy week for the markets: