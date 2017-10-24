US Treasurys lower as investors pivot focus to data, Fed developments

Tuesday is set to deliver when it comes to data, with three new economic releases set to be published in the morning.

The latest Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing business outlook survey is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the flash US Composite PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET. These releases will then be accompanied by the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes.

While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Tuesday, talk of who will take on the role of Fed Chair in early 2018 will remain a key topic of conversation among investors. At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

With a verdict looming, investors will likely be looking for any new developments or announcements when it comes to the U.S. central bank.

In an interview aired in recent days, President Donald Trump acknowledged that the markets expected that he would likely go for Stanford economist John Taylor or Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the top role. One of the two could be put up for the position of Fed chair, while the other could be nominated for the vice chair role, a recent FBN report suggested.