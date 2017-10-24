    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as investors pivot focus to data, Fed developments

    • Three major batches of data are set to come out during Tuesday morning, including flash US Composite PMI
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday, as investors turned their attention to another fresh batch of economic data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.393 percent at 5:05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.908 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Tuesday is set to deliver when it comes to data, with three new economic releases set to be published in the morning.

    The latest Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing business outlook survey is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the flash US Composite PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET. These releases will then be accompanied by the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes.

    While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Tuesday, talk of who will take on the role of Fed Chair in early 2018 will remain a key topic of conversation among investors. At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

    With a verdict looming, investors will likely be looking for any new developments or announcements when it comes to the U.S. central bank.

    In an interview aired in recent days, President Donald Trump acknowledged that the markets expected that he would likely go for Stanford economist John Taylor or Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the top role. One of the two could be put up for the position of Fed chair, while the other could be nominated for the vice chair role, a recent FBN report suggested.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Tax reform will also likely be at the back of investors' minds Tuesday, as markets look for any new developments.

    Last week, the Senate passed a budget proposal that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform — a measure that was approved by a vote of 51-49.

    Meanwhile on Wall Street, investors will be paying close attention to the latest deluge of corporate earnings, as a number of major brands get ready to report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---