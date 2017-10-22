Tell us what you think: Who should lead the Federal Reserve?

President Donald Trump could be leaning towards two out of five previously named candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair when current Fed Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February next year.

The president acknowledged in an interview aired over the weekend that markets believed he would choose either Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell or Stanford University economist John Taylor for the job. In fact, Trump could end up nominating those candidates for the positions of chair and vice chair.

The five candidates reportedly being considered for the position are Powell, Taylor, Yellen, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh.

Results of CNBC's last Fed Survey showed that respondents thought Trump should nominate Yellen. Still, when it came to who respondents thought would ultimately be nominated for the position, Powell led by a clear margin.

The president is expected to reveal his decision on Nov. 3, ahead of a trip to Asia.