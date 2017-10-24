Barbara Corcoran gives these snack makers a taste of success at the Fancy Food Show

Hope you're hungry because it's time to head to the Fancy Food Show, a specialty food and beverage exhibition, with Shark Barbara Corcoran. She's putting on her Sunday best to check in on two of her most delicious investments: baking company Scratch & Grain and mini-popcorn-maker Pipsnacks.

Since Barbara's come on board to lend her expertise, Scratch & Grain has racked up over $400,000 in sales and Pipcorn has almost $1.4 million. That's a lot of snacks sold, but those numbers are about to go even higher.

As Barbara strolls the aisles and aisles of delectable treats, her entrepreneurs are getting the unique opportunity to pitch directly to representatives from major retailers like Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's and more. And with a secret smiling weapon in their booths, the orders are rolling on in.

Shark Tank success never tasted so good.

