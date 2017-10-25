    ×

    Global Investing Hot Spots

    Saudi Arabia ‘truly transforming the energy system,’ says ABB chief

    • Speaking at Riyadh's Future Investment Summit on Wednesday, ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said, "Saudi is truly transforming the energy system."
    • The kingdom aims to raise about $100 billion by taking a portion of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco public next year. The funds will underwrite an effort led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the nation's economy through a plan called Vision 2030.
    Saudi is reinventing itself as more environmentally friendly
    Saudi is reinventing itself as more environmentally friendly: ABB CEO   

    Swiss power grid maker ABB is "ideally positioned" to support Saudi Arabia's transformative bid to become a more environmentally friendly nation, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told CNBC Wednesday.

    Speaking at Riyadh's Future Investment Summit, Spiesshofer said, "Saudi is truly transforming the energy system."

    "Renewables will play a major role, major plans on the solar side have been announced, wind will follow … That requires smarter, greener and more digitalized grids to manage the complexity and we are really working there," he added.

    The kingdom aims to raise about $100 billion by taking a portion of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco public next year. The funds will underwrite an effort led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the nation's economy through a plan called Vision 2030.

    ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer.
    Photo: ABB
    ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer.

    The precipitous drop of oil prices from more than $100 a barrel in 2014 to roughly $55 to date has hastened Saudi Arabia's transition from a petrostate to a Gulf nation built on a broader range of industries.

    ABB currently has three major manufacturing hubs based in Saudi Arabia and Spiesshofer said the firm would continue to help Riyadh on a range of issues, spanning from robotics to renewable energy.

    The Swiss company previously supplied Saudi Arabia with high voltage switch gear in 2016 to support the country's first integrated solar and natural gas power plant. More recently, the Zurich-based firm provided uninterruptible power supplies to Saudi Arabia's North-South railway project – the world's largest railway construction undertaking.

    — CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ABBN
    ---

    More From Global Investing Hot Spots

    Latest Special Reports

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...