Tesla has begun making good on its promise to help Puerto Rico rebuild its energy grid after a devastating hurricane caused massive damage on the island.

On Tuesday, Tesla announced via Twitter that Hospital del Nino in Puerto Rico is "first of many" solar and storage projects going live.

Images tweeted out show solar panels and several Tesla Powerpack units being installed. This will allow the hospital to generate and store energy.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car company's battery technology could help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria, which left millions of citizens struggling without basic necessities.

In response, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello responded to Musk, saying "let's talk."

The hospital project is the first project in Puerto Rico for Tesla, with more likely on the way.

Tesla is also deploying its battery technology in other countries. For example, Musk won a contract from South Australia to install a 100 megawatt facility, which could power 30,000 homes.