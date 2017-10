U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as another batch of corporate earnings reports hit the tape.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent at the open, with industrials and telecommunications leading decliners. Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill were the biggest decliners on the index, dropping 14 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose marginally, with 3M and Coca-Cola leading advancers. Coca-Cola rose 1 percent after stronger-than-expected earnings.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.