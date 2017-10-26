Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AMZN, GOOGL & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon's stock rose almost 8 percent in extended trading after the company posted much higher-than-expected third quarter earnings, beating Wall Street estimates by nearly 50 cents. The company reported strong growth in North American sales and Amazon Web Services.

Microsoft shares gained nearly 4 percent in extended trading after posting quarterly results that beat on the top and bottom lines. The tech company also came up with a $20.4 billion commercial cloud run rate for the quarter, beating its $20 billion goal.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet climbed nearly 3 percent in the extended session after the company posted higher-than-expected third quarter earnings. Ads on Google are getting more clicks than Wall Street expected, but it's costing the company slightly more than estimated to get that traffic.

Mattel's stock plummeted more than 19 percent in the extended session after posting third quarter results. Shares after hours fell as much as 25 percent at one point as the toy maker said Toys R Us's bankruptcy announcement in September cut into its sales for the quarter. Mattel also suspended its dividend.

Expedia shares tanked more than 15 percent in extended trading after the company posted lower-than-expected third quarter results. The travel company said it estimates a "negative impact of approximately $15 million to $20 million from the recent natural disasters."

Shares of Baidu declined nearly 9 percent in the extended session after the company posted third quarter earnings. The Chinese internet giant gave weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Intel's stock rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after the company posted earnings and revenue slightly above analysts' expectations.

Gilead Sciences shares slid 3.5 percent after hours. The company posted third quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.