Asia markets to focus on earnings and ECB decision as euro tumbles

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would reduce monthly asset purchases to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) from 60 billion euros beginning in January 2018. Those purchases would extend until September next year, the central bank said.

The euro tumbled in reaction to the news — even though analysts said the announcement had largely been in line with expectations. The common currency traded at $1.1647 at 6:45 a.m. HK/SIN after trading at levels around $1.18 earlier in the overnight session.

Stateside, tax reform was in the spotlight after the House narrowly passed a version of the 2018 federal budget and paved the way for passage of the GOP tax-reform package.