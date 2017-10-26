Want a raise? Here's what needs to happen in the US economy first 8:57 AM ET Tue, 26 Sept 2017 | 03:32

It can pay to take a long view on salary expectations in your field.

In-demand jobs like software developers, physician assistants and online sales managers have seen substantial increases in median salaries in recent years, according to a new report from job site CareerCast. (See the full list of jobs with the fastest-growing salaries, below.)

"High salary growth rate and overall highest paying jobs are not necessarily one [and] the same," CareerCast online content editor Kyle Kensing said in the report. "Careers with high entry-point wages do not necessarily grow considerably from median to upper wage earning levels."

Of course, just because salaries are rising quickly in your field or role, doesn't mean you're poised to take advantage as a new or veteran employee.