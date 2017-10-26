Southwest AIrlines' third-quarter profits expected to fall after hurricanes

Southwest Airlines will likely post third-quarter profits of 87 a share, down just over 6 percent from a year earlier, according to analysts' estimates.

Southwest, the United States' second-largest airline by market capitalization, said it had canceled some 5,000 flights by the end of September because of the powerful hurricanes that struck the southern U.S., as well as the deadly earthquake that hit Mexico City last month.

In late September, Southwest said that the storms will likely cost it $100 million.

The airline said it expects revenue per each seat it flies, a key industry metric, to be flat or down 1 percent compared with the year earlier.

Still, revenue is expected to grow more than 3 percent on the year to $5.3 billion, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Investors will be eager to hear from Southwest executives about pressure from other no-frills carriers, as well as the roll-out of basic economy fares on large full-service airlines. Southwest is also likely to provide more detail about fuel costs and its plans to start service to Hawaii as early as next year.