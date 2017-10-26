Futures point to a higher open ahead of Twitter, Alphabet, Amazon earnings

U.S. stock index futures are expected to begin Thursday's trade on a relatively flat note, as investors gear up for another slew of major corporate earnings.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 18 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.25 points and 3.75 points, respectively.

Corporate earnings continue to flood in, with a whole host of firms set to publish their latest financial figures. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Comcast, Ford, Time Warner, Union Pacific, UPS, American Airlines Group, Hershey, Twitter, Xerox, Dunkin' Brands and Imax are just a handful set to report.

Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Mattel, Expedia are some of the major names set to report earnings after the bell.

In data news, jobless claims and advance economic indicators kick off the day with both releases coming out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Shortly after, pending home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey will then be release at 11 a.m. ET.

Central banks will also be of key importance on Thursday, as investors await news on the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be in Minnesota delivering remarks at the Minneapolis Fed's Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute Fall conference.

Discussion of who will take on the role of Fed Chair in early 2018 will also remain a key topic of conversation among investors Thursday.

In a Reuters poll published recently, a slight majority of economists are expecting Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The survey also showed that many respondents saw current Chair Janet Yellen as being the best option.