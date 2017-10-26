    ×

    Futures point to a higher open ahead of Twitter, Alphabet, Amazon earnings

    • In earnings: Time Warner, UPS, American Airlines Group, Hershey, Twitter, Xerox, Dunkin' Brands and more are set to report
    • The European Central Bank is set to deliver its latest monetary policy decision in the morning hours
    A worker unveils a floor mat bearing the logo of Twitter and the symbol on which Twitter's stock will traded (TWTR) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 7, 2013 in New York City.
    U.S. stock index futures are expected to begin Thursday's trade on a relatively flat note, as investors gear up for another slew of major corporate earnings.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 18 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.25 points and 3.75 points, respectively.

    Corporate earnings continue to flood in, with a whole host of firms set to publish their latest financial figures. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Comcast, Ford, Time Warner, Union Pacific, UPS, American Airlines Group, Hershey, Twitter, Xerox, Dunkin' Brands and Imax are just a handful set to report.

    Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Mattel, Expedia are some of the major names set to report earnings after the bell.

    In data news, jobless claims and advance economic indicators kick off the day with both releases coming out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Shortly after, pending home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey will then be release at 11 a.m. ET.

    Central banks will also be of key importance on Thursday, as investors await news on the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be in Minnesota delivering remarks at the Minneapolis Fed's Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute Fall conference.

    Discussion of who will take on the role of Fed Chair in early 2018 will also remain a key topic of conversation among investors Thursday.

    In a Reuters poll published recently, a slight majority of economists are expecting Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The survey also showed that many respondents saw current Chair Janet Yellen as being the best option.

    Sticking with the central bank space, investors will be paying close attention to the latest monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank. Investors are expecting the ECB to finally announce that it will be stepping away from ultra-loose monetary policy, however investors will have to wait until 8:30 a.m. ET for President Mario Draghi to address the press on any decisions made.

    Elsewhere, tax reform is still expected to lurk at the back of investors' minds, after the Senate passed a budget proposal last week that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform. A Capitol Hill source told CNBC earlier this week that House Republicans aim to introduce their tax bill at the start of November.

    Looking to the energy market, oil prices were under slight pressure in early trade, with U.S. crude trading around $52.22 at 6:53 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $58.38 per barrel.

    In markets news, U.S. stocks had their worst day in two months during the previous session, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 112 points by the close. Overseas, European stocks were slightly higher during morning trade, while markets in Asia finished mostly mixed.

