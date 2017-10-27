    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed ahead of GDP data

    • GDP data is set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET
    • No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed Friday as investors switched focus to the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data out of the U.S.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.457 percent at 4:55 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 2.958 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    While earnings is expected to dominate a lot of discussion on Wall Street, the latest GDP figures for the U.S. is expected to keep the bond market on its toes.

    Real GDP data is set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at around 10 a.m. ET.

    In central banking news, the European Central Bank announced Thursday that it plans on cutting the level of bonds that it buys every month; however, it will extend the monetary stimulus program until at least September 2018.

    Meanwhile, a few House Republicans sent a letter to President Donald Trump, calling upon him to not reappoint Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve when her term expires in early 2018.

    In politics, the House narrowly voted to approve a Senate version of next year's federal budget Thursday, making it easier for the Senate to push through tax cuts in the near future.

    In the energy markets, oil prices were under slight pressure in morning trade.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.

