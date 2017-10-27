Why China's tech giants are better suited to Saudi Arabia than Google and Facebook

With two-thirds of its population under 30 and an economy it is keen to diversify away from oil dependence, Saudi Arabia offers fertile ground for foreign expenditure.

But according to one investment bank chief executive CNBC spoke to, it is technology behemoths from China, and not the U.S., that will win the race to capture this lucrative market.

"China's large tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent have a conglomerate structure and are pursuing more businesses than their U.S. counterparts like Google or Facebook," Fan Bao, CEO of China Renaissance, told CNBC.

Bao explained that "housing a diversity of businesses under one roof" is useful for "attracting top engineering talent," key for emerging markets in which workers with the right knowledge base can be difficult to source.