    ×

    Global Investing Hot Spots

    Arianna Huffington: Why the Weinstein scandal is a ‘catalyst for dramatic changes’

    • "Whatever needs to come out into the light, will come out into the light," the founder and CEO of Thrive Global told CNBC
    • In early October, The New York Times published an investigation uncovering sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein
    Social media makes it easier to reveal harassment: Arianna Huffington
    Arianne Huffington on Weinstein scandal: 'A lot is coming into the light'   

    The recent flood of sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has marked a "catalyst" for dramatic changes, media mogul Arianna Huffington has told CNBC.

    "Now, whatever needs to come out into the light, will come out into the light," the founder and CEO of Thrive Global told CNBC on Thursday, when asked about the recent developments surrounding the Weinstein scandal.

    Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, a summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Huffington said that living in an increasingly digital world has made it more difficult for individuals and companies to hide.

    "Obviously, a lot is coming into the light, as right now, we're living through this period where — especially because of social media — it's very hard for companies and CEOs to hide behind amazing advertising and a public relations team."

    More from Global Investing Hot Spots:
    Hollywood super-agent calls Weinstein's behavior 'disgusting'
    Uber board member Arianna Huffington still 'optimistic' SoftBank mega-deal will happen
    'Fearless Girl' CEO, after discrimination fine, says we're committed to 'equal pay for equal work'

    In early October, The New York Times published an investigation uncovering sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, a co-founder of both Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

    In the initial report, two company officials told the Times that Weinstein had reached at least eight settlements with women over alleged harassment.

    Subsequent reports from dozens of women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault have since emerged via media outlets worldwide and the producer was fired by the board of his namesake company. Weinstein has repeatedly denied accusations of non-consensual sex.

    The scandal has prompted women working both in the movie industry and elsewhere to share their own experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

    Arianna Huffington
    Paul Morigi | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
    Arianna Huffington

    Actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lena Headey and Cara Delevingne are just a handful of the women who've spoken out about the uncomfortable experiences with Weinstein that they've allegedly had.

    When asked by CNBC whether allegations of sexual harassment are solely confined to Hollywood or go further, Huffington said that it's being seen "across the board" and that now there is "no tolerance" for this type of behavior.

    "This has been very much across the board. It's just that, for decades it was kept in the shadows, and now that's changing, which is becoming a catalyst for dramatic changes."

    More From Global Investing Hot Spots

    Latest Special Reports

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.

    • Net/Net promo
      NetNet

      Examining how top companies promote and manage innovation, leverage rapid change and use technology to grow exponentially.

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...