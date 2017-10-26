Arianna Huffington: Why the Weinstein scandal is a ‘catalyst for dramatic changes’

The recent flood of sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has marked a "catalyst" for dramatic changes, media mogul Arianna Huffington has told CNBC.

"Now, whatever needs to come out into the light, will come out into the light," the founder and CEO of Thrive Global told CNBC on Thursday, when asked about the recent developments surrounding the Weinstein scandal.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, a summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Huffington said that living in an increasingly digital world has made it more difficult for individuals and companies to hide.

"Obviously, a lot is coming into the light, as right now, we're living through this period where — especially because of social media — it's very hard for companies and CEOs to hide behind amazing advertising and a public relations team."

In early October, The New York Times published an investigation uncovering sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, a co-founder of both Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

In the initial report, two company officials told the Times that Weinstein had reached at least eight settlements with women over alleged harassment.

Subsequent reports from dozens of women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault have since emerged via media outlets worldwide and the producer was fired by the board of his namesake company. Weinstein has repeatedly denied accusations of non-consensual sex.

The scandal has prompted women working both in the movie industry and elsewhere to share their own experiences of sexual harassment and assault.