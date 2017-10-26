Uber board member Arianna Huffington said Thursday she is still "optimistic" that a big investment by SoftBank into the ride-hailing app will happen, and the problems faced by the company will not affect its valuation.

The Japanese giant run by Masayoshi Son is seeking to invest $10 billion into Uber for a fairly substantial stake. But so far, talks have hit roadblocks as both sides are yet to decide on the pricing of shares.

On October 16, Huffington said that the deal would be "very likely" to close in the next week. That time frame has now passed and no deal has been announced.

At the Future Investment Initiative, a summit held in Saudi Arabia, the media mogul said she was still positive a deal would happen.

"We have to wait and see what the negotiations will bring. But we are all optimistic and we will just have to wait to see how long it's actually going to take," Huffington said during a CNBC-hosted panel at the event.

When asked in a follow-up TV interview with CNBC whether many of the scandals and issues Uber has faced will affect the start-up's valuation, she said "no".

Masayoshi Son and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi were both at the investment conference in Saudi Arabia. But Huffington did not give a timeline for when the investment could close.

"There are ongoing conversations so I'm sure you will be hearing as soon as we hear at the board level," Huffington told CNBC.