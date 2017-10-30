Watch: White House briefs reporters after ex-Trump campaign chair is indicted in Russia probe

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters Monday, after President Donald Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, was indicted in the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort and a business associate, Rick Gates, have been charged with 12 counts related to money laundering, foreign lobbying and failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts, as well as one count of "conspiracy against the United States."

Trump later tweeted that the alleged crimes occurred long before Manafort joined his presidential campaign in 2016, and had nothing to do with his campaign.

