Apple's iPhone X could be make or break for the world's most valuable company

Apple's iPhone X goes on sale Friday and it's without a doubt one of the most important device launches in the company's history.

At a $999 starting price, the flagship device has to impress, and prove that Apple can still innovate. The U.S. technology giant has been criticized at times for not being the market leader when it comes to technology.

Many of the features on its phone have been pioneered by rivals like Samsung.

But Apple's iPhone X – pronounced as "ten" – is packed with high-end features. The FaceID system which lets you unlock the phone with a scan of your face, requires very advanced sensors. And Apple has continued to innovate on its own chips too. The A11 bionic chip in the iPhone X is made specifically to carry out tasks requiring artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple told CNBC Friday that demand for the iPhone X is "off the charts." But it has been well publicized that the company may not have enough phones to satisfy demand, and this could mean customers not receiving devices for a number of weeks.

So far, the noises seem encouraging. But the danger is that the wait time could also push people towards a cheaper iPhone 7 model, or cause them to hold off buying any other Apple devices. That could be bad news for Apple's earnings set to be released later this week.