    Cramer Remix: How Under Armour could turn around

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer highlighted why Under Armour might be a buy after a tough day.
    • Cramer also sat down with the CEO of American Tower, who highlighted the growth in telecommunications markets around the world.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer recommended two better buys than his callers' stock picks.
    With the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index on track for their seventh monthly gains in a row, CNBC's Jim Cramer understands why investors might be skeptical of the rally.

    "This kind of rally seems unbelievable. The world's been starved of growth for ages; we simply haven't seen anything like it for so long that we have a hard time grasping this move and therefore it makes the move feel phony," the "Mad Money" host said.

    But since the 2008 financial crisis, things have slowly improved, culminating in earnings beats across industries in the latest season of quarterly reports.

    That said, Cramer acknowledged how easy it was to throw cold water on the rally.

    "Of course, not everything's a winner," he said, citing the struggling stock of Under Armour, which has taken a 50 percent hit so far in 2017. "I bet you [CEO] Kevin Plank gets it together, though. I bet you he stops that whiskey-and-rye thing that he's doing and just focus[es], bearing down. That's his style. Do I want to buy the stock at $11? Maybe. There's too much inventory, though, in keeping with a general retail malaise that's crushed the stocks of Macy's and Kohl's."

    Off the charts with software stocks

    Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems Inc.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems Inc.

    Technology is a favorite sector on Wall Street, so Cramer felt it was his duty to see if investors were too late to buy into one of its top groups: the software stocks.

    "It's good to be a software company right now," he said. "Whenever you see this kind of move, the natural impulse is to ask yourself: have you missed it?"

    So Cramer recruited the help of technician Bob Lang, the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net and one of the three brains behind TheStreet.com's Trifecta Stocks Newsletter.

    "Long story short, [Lang] thinks many of the high-quality, cloud-based software stocks have more room to run, from long-time Cramer-faves like Autodesk and Adobe, to smaller players that I've never talked about, ever: Ansys and PTC," Cramer said.

    Vistra Energy CEO talks Dynegy deal

    Source: Vistra Energy

    Vistra Energy President and CEO Curt Morgan told CNBC on Tuesday that even with his energy company's $1.74 billion acquisition of Dynegy, Vistra will be less debt-ridden that its rivals.

    "At the end of the deal, when we close, that day, ... we'll have roughly four times gross debt to our earnings, or EBITDA. That's still the lowest, after the deal closes, of anybody else in the business," Morgan told Cramer in an exclusive interview.

    The gross-debt-to-EBITDA ratio measures a company's total debt against its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and helps analysts determine a company's ability to lower its debt.

    Vistra's acquisition comes as power companies laden with debt, like Dynegy, watch their profit margins shrink as low natural gas prices drive electricity costs down.

    American Tower CEO on global growth

    With Apple's new iPhone iterations causing buzz around the globe, American Tower Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet told CNBC his company is in a powerful spot: "the intersection of real estate and technology."

    In an exclusive Tuesday interview with Cramer, Taiclet said that his company will undoubtedly get business from the world's transition to 5G systems. The infrastructure his company operates will need updates, from transmitters to ancillary communications equipment.

    But developing markets in countries like India provide American Tower with even more growth, the CEO said.

    "What we would like to see, at the end of the day, are a handful of well-capitalized, capable cellphone companies that can invest what it takes to get to, say, 4G in India over a reasonable amount of time," Taiclet told Cramer. "It takes a lot of capital to do that. There were too many companies that were trying to provide cell service across India. We knew that would rationalize over some period of time. It's happening right now."

    In two years, the CEO said he expects to see a "really rational market" in India similar to that of the United States, a development that he said would be "very constructive" for his industry.

    Shutterstock CEO on mobile boom

    As mobile capacity improves, even Shutterstock stands to benefit, its CEO told Cramer on Tuesday.

    "I think, over the next few years, we're going to take a dramatic turn where a lot of the photography that we sell, and even a lot of the video we sell, will be from mobile devices," Jon Oringer, the founder, chairman and CEO of Shutterstock said.

    As a company flush with cash that has been profitable since 2003, Shutterstock has been investing in its platform, building workflow tools and expanding its business into six individual units, Oringer told Cramer.

    "When it comes to our guidance, we've guided to the top end of our revenue range for this year, but look, every investment we make is a multi-year investment. We're not investing for the next quarter, we're looking for the next one, three, five years of customers, and that's what we're doing every day," the CEO said.

    Lightning Round: Go for the winners

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some callers' favorite stocks:

    Realogy Holdings Corp.: "You know what? I like housing very much, but we're using Lennar right now because of that fabulous acquisition."

    Cerner Corporation: "Cerner's a battleground. I am telling people that UnitedHealth is the play because of Optum."

