    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Toll Brothers Real Estate sales
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Monday's losses. Earnings season continues today and we get the Case Shiller home prices report this morning.

    -China's manufacturing activity came in worse than expected in October.

    SMARTPHONE WARS

    -The new iPhone X has been released for reviews. The top change is the elimination of the home button. Meanwhile, Apple is designing new iPhones that won't use Qualcomm parts.

