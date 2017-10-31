Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ECONOMY
-Stock futures are higher after Monday's losses. Earnings season continues today and we get the Case Shiller home prices report this morning.
-China's manufacturing activity came in worse than expected in October.
SMARTPHONE WARS
-The new iPhone X has been released for reviews. The top change is the elimination of the home button. Meanwhile, Apple is designing new iPhones that won't use Qualcomm parts.