Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's losses. Earnings season continues today and we get the Case Shiller home prices report this morning.

-China's manufacturing activity came in worse than expected in October.

SMARTPHONE WARS

-The new iPhone X has been released for reviews. The top change is the elimination of the home button. Meanwhile, Apple is designing new iPhones that won't use Qualcomm parts.