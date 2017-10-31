    ×

    Futures point to a higher open ahead of Mastercard, Pfizer, Kellogg earnings

    • A downpour of data is expected to shake up investor sentiment on Tuesday, along with the latest slew of corporate earnings
    • The first day of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting kicks off Tuesday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as investors got ready to pore over another cluster of corporate earnings and economic data.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 38 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 4.25 points and 15.75, respectively.

    Earnings season will continue to shake up sentiment on the second trading day of the week, with Mastercard, Pfizer, Aetna, Cummins, Kellogg, Under Armour, Anadarko Petroleum, Electronic Arts and more set to report.

    A downpour of data is also expected to keep Wall Street busy during trade. First off, the employment cost index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index at 9 a.m. ET.

    At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago PMI is set to be released, with consumer confidence and housing vacancies both due out at 10 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey will then come out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    In the central bank sphere, the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is set to begin Tuesday with an interest rate decision set to be announced Wednesday. Investors will be paying close attention to this event, to see if they can garner any information about how the U.S. economy is currently performing.

    Meanwhile, White House officials told CNBC Monday that President Donald Trump was expected to name his choice for the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday.

    Turbulence in the U.S. political space is expected to shake up sentiment Tuesday. On Monday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was ordered to be placed under house arrest, following his "not guilty" plea in response to a 12-count indictment in federal court, linked to foreign lobbying contracts and money laundering.

    Meanwhile, court filings released Monday revealed that George Papadopoulos, an advisor to President Trump's campaign had pleaded guilty earlier in October for providing false information to FBI agents about his encounters with Russian nationals.

    On the commodities front, oil prices were under pressure with U.S. crude trading around $54.03 at 6:45 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $60.79 per barrel.

    Looking to the markets space, European stocks were mostly higher during market trade, while markets in Asia closed mixed overnight.

    In the previous session, U.S. stocks slipped following a report stating that the House was considering a plan that would gradually lower the U.S. corporate tax rate.

    —CNBC's Christina Wilkie and Fred Imbert contributed to this report

