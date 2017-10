Corporate earnings season continues to be in full swing, with several companies scheduled to post their latest figures. BNP Paribas, Ryanair, BP and WPP were among the major firms scheduled to report Monday.

Stateside, the dollar sagged overnight amid investor caution following news President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is facing charges. Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, were charged with money laundering by Federal investigators on Monday.

Back in Europe, Spain's state prosecutor called for rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges to be brought against Catalonia's leaders. On Monday, Attorney General Jose Manuael Maza called for the charges, according to Reuters, to be brought against the region's secessionist leaders. Spain's IBEX was set to open 15 points lower at 10,417 on Tuesday.



On the data front, the EU statistics office is poised to release the euro zone's unemployment rate at around 11 a.m. London time.