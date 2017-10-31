For decades, the Republicans have portrayed themselves as the party of tax cuts, the party of less government and spending cuts, and the party of economic growth for all.

The truth is Republicans are too chicken to be any of those things and too politically tone deaf to see why their cowardly decisions to "play it safe" are producing negative results for them at every turn.

We got more proof of all that this weekend with the news that the congressional GOP leaders are still looking to remove or significantly cut the mortgage interest tax break.

Now don't get me wrong. That tax break, supposedly meant to encourage home ownership in America and all the legitimate economic benefits that come with it, definitely needs some revising. It's led to inflated home prices, suburban sprawl, and worst of all it's mostly a benefit to richer people who don't need it.

But the problem for the Republicans isn't the effect of the mortgage deduction, it's the convoluted thinking that goes behind their wanting to mess with it in the first place. As I've written several times during this tax reform process, the GOP is worrying way too much about lost revenue and not enough about cutting spending. Think about it, if all the Republicans are doing is increasing some taxes to make up for cuts elsewhere, then all of this is just an elaborate game of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

The Republicans seem convinced that the tax reform efforts and their political fortunes will be toast if they lose support from some deficit hawks like Senator Rand Paul. That may be true mathematically, but as Paul himself has indicated, dealing with the deficit by increasing some individual taxes to make up for corporate cuts doesn't make a lot of political sense. Of course, it only makes sense if you're a Republican lawmaker who's more afraid of the backlash from cutting a popular program or two. And that's what's happening here to a party that labels itself as a group that fights bloated spending.