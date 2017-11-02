Tax bill is a mixed bag for new homeowners as deduction is slashed

After promising not to touch the mortgage interest deduction, Republican lawmakers are proposing to reduce how much certain taxpayers can deduct.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, set to be made public today, would allow current homeowners to continue deducting the interest on mortgage debt up to $1 million. For new purchases, however, that cap would drop to $500,000.

For many taxpayers, the change would matter little. To claim the deduction, you must itemize deductions on your tax return, which only about a third of taxpayers do. Of that one-third, 74 percent take the mortgage interest deduction, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.