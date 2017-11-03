Cramer's game plan: Don't trade until you listen to the conference calls   

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to hang on to the stock market's "benign" action on Friday ahead of another potentially raucous week of earnings.

"You combine a good, not too hot, not too cold non-farm payroll number from the Labor Department that had little wage inflation, throw in some blockbuster earnings and voila, you get the kind of benign action that gives you multiple opportunities to make money," the "Mad Money" host said.

From the skyrocketing shares of Apple and the stabilizing health care space, Cramer saw plenty of opportunities in Friday's market, but wondered if they would follow through to next week.

With that in mind, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching next week: