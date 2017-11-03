In a new trend, companies really want workers with political skills, LinkedIn says

Jobseekers with political science degrees or backgrounds in grassroots campaigning are emerging as highly desired by businesses looking to navigate Donald Trump's Washington, a year after he won the presidency, LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth told CNBC on Friday.

In the monthly Workforce Report from the social network for professionals, hiring across the U.S. showed a 24.1 percent increase last month compared with a year earlier.

"One surprise, we're seeing is increasing demand for people with political skills," Roth said. "It goes beyond lobbying. We looked into who's being hired; people with grassroots skills, any kind of development, foreign relations. People with a poli sci major, this is a glory day for you."

The October LinkedIn report said that in large cities, like the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and New York, top employers hiring people with political skills are tech companies, nongovernmental organization and universities.

"Businesses are realizing that they have to interact or help steer government; policies and regulations," Roth said. He said the tech company hiring the most from the government is Amazon, adding it's from the post office as the e-commerce giant looks to continue honing its delivery models.

LinkedIn's Workforce Report, released ahead of Friday's weaker-than-expected October jobs data from the government, is compiled from the website's 141 million user profiles in the U.S., 20,000 company profiles and 3 million monthly job postings.