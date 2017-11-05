Asian shares narrowly mixed as Trump's Asia tour gets rolling

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent early in the session as markets re-opened for trade after a long weekend. Most automakers notched gains except for Mazda Motor, which declined 2.96 percent on a poorer-than-expected quarterly profit.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan released Monday showed most policymakers thought the central bank should keep its current policy guidelines, Reuters reported.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi came under slight pressure in early trade. The index slid 0.06 percent as a fall in blue-chip tech stocks weighed on the broader market: Samsung Electronics was off 0.21 percent and SK Hynix slid 1.07 percent. Cosmetics and oil stocks, however, notched gains.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX was flat, with gains in energy stocks offset by losses in the heavily-weighted financials sub-index.

Australia's Westpac announced on Monday that its cash earnings rose 3 percent to 8.06 billion Australian dollars ($6.17 billion) for the year ending on Sept. 30. That was below the 4 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, statutory net profit for the period rose 7 percent to A$7.99 billion ($6.11 billion). Westpac shares lagged other banking stocks to fall 2.46 percent.

Asian corporates on Monday's earnings calendar included DBS, Sumitomo and Mitsubishi.