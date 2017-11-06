Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TRIP, PCLN & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

TripAdvisor shares fell more than 8 percent in extended trading after it posted third quarter earnings with revenue significantly below analysts' expectations. The company is still fighting competition in the bookings aggregation market, as well as a slow transition from travel reviews to travel bookings.

Priceline's stock tumbled more than 9 percent in the extended session after the company reported disappointing fourth quarter guidance that overshadowed positive third quarter results. Competitor Expedia's stock also dropped by more than 2 percent after hours.

Salesforce's stock climbed more than 2 percent after the bell. The cloud computing company announced a new strategic partnership with Google. Salesforce plans to use Google Cloud Platform for its core services as part of the company's international infrastructure expansion. Google's stock also nosed up slightly after hours.

TrueCar shares plummeted about 28 percent in extended trading after the company posted third quarter results falling short of analysts' revenue estimates.

Shares of Weight Watchers jumped more than 10 percent in the extended session to record price levels after the company posted better-than-expected third quarter results. The weight loss company also made a significant boost to its full year EPS guidance.