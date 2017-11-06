In the wake of Broadcom-Qualcomm, here are the largest tech deals ever

Wall Street is buzzing over Broadcom's blockbuster unsolicited $70 per share offer to buy Qualcomm, which values the chipmaker at more than $130 billion including debt.

If completed, the deal would be the largest technology acquisition on record, according to Dealogic.



The size of the deal also ranks as the third biggest overall since 1995, the research firm added.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 2.3 percent midday Monday following the bid announcement, while Broadcom's stock was roughly flat.

Qualcomm rose 12.7 percent Friday, when reports of a potential bid from Broadcom were first released.